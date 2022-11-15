I think that whether I’m 4 or 24, looking into the water drop eyes of bubblegum Jigglypuff, winsome Sylveon, or now the fluffy, pastry case Fidough will always make my heart squeeze a little. That’s the timeless appeal of The Pokémon Company’s tiny, battle-ready monsters, and why its latest roleplaying game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, is generating lots of excitement and questions, some of which are best answered by the game’s mountain range of leaks. Even as some fans play around in the game’s imagined Iberian peninsula early with bootleg copies, I’m going to avoid leaks. Though Pokémon Spain is enticing (does it come with Pokémon Paella?). I’ll answer your common Pokémon Scarlet and Violet questions the old-fashioned way instead: with my brain (and Google). (And Wikipedia).

When is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release date?

The game releases very soon, on November 18.



What time can I start playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Nintendo’s standard policy is to release pre-ordered or loaded games at 12 a.m. ET on its intended release date. In this case, you can start playing Scarlet or Violet at either midnight November 18 on on Eastern Time or 9 p.m. November 17 if you’re on the West Coast.



Which version should I get, Scarlet or Violet?

Different Pokémon game versions are usually separated by their color palettes and the different Pokémon within them, but Scarlet and Violet’s professors and themes diverge, too.



In addition to game-locked Pokémon—only Scarlet will have fire-type Armarouge, for example, and only Violet will have dragon-type Bagon—Scarlet players will receive tutelage from cave lady Professor Sada (like the feminine form of the Spanish word for past, pasada) and Violet players from cyber gigachad Professor Turo (the masculine Spanish word for future is futuro).



In keeping with the theme, Scarlet’s legendary Pokémon, Koraidon, is a hulking prehistoric-looking lizard, whereas Violet’s legendary Pokémon, Miraidon, is chrome-covered. I don’t think this is related to the future theme, but it’s also sort of phallic. Koraidon crawls on the ground like a massive dirt bike, with its chest and tail resembling thick tires, and Miraidon uses a jet engine to turn into a lean motorcycle.



You probably don’t need me to tell you this, since it’s in their titles, but Scarlet and Violet’s color schemes also diverge. Scarlet puts you in a red uniform at Naranja (which means orange) Academy, and Violet turns you violet at Uva (which means grape) Academy.



I’d keep it simple and choose a version based on your preferred colors and story orientation—past or future.



Can I ride the Pokémon motorcycle? If so, do they require gasoline?

These questions come from my fellow Kotaku tips writer Claire Jackson, who says she doesn’t know much about the Poké franchise. It’s OK—I do not Poké-discriminate.



You can indeed ride Scarlet and Violet’s legendary Pokémon, though Koraidon and Miraidon move slightly differently, mostly due to Miraidon’s jet engine.



But according to Scarlet and Violet’s website, both legendaries are still able to travel well over ground, air, and water. Since both legendaries use the natural features of their bodies to become transportation machines, they’re also environmentally friendly. However, I shudder to think about what is surreptitiously fueling Miraidon’s jet engine.



What are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter Pokémon (and their evolutions)?

Green kitty Sprigatito, wide-mouthed dinosaur Fuecoco, and bouffant-topped duck Quaxly are Scarlet and Violet’s starters. Their evolutions were leaked, so I won’t describe them explicitly, but, luckily for you, Kotaku staffer Ethan Gach already did.



They all have something to offer based on your aesthetic preferences and playstyle, but fire-type Fuecoco offers a bit of an edge, just by virtue of being a strong fire-type.



Should you reset your game until you get the specific gender or nature you want?

If you are really gunning for a more rare female Pokémon, which can look different from males, or want to roll the dice on your starter’s nature or stats, you should be able to save the game right before you select them. Then, load your game and reset and reset it until you get the exact starter you want, whatever that may be. You can do this, but I will not be doing this.



Why are Pokémon so small ?

They are pocket monsters.



Will The Pokémon Company announce a DLC before Twitter implodes?

I love this question, which Pokémon leak account Centro Leaks asked on Twitter, from inside the burning house. In my continued interest to keep this a leak-free, well-patched Q&A zone, I won’t confirm nor deny Scarlet and Violet’s DLC rumors, but it feels fair to say that Twitter is actively imploding, and so my answer is no.



You won’t break me, but you are free to browse the very detailed subreddit.



Are you ready for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?





