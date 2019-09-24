Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Lego artist Baron Von Brunk, builder of transforming Game Boys and massive working NES controllers, is pioneering a new method of stop-motion animation featuring a mix of custom-built Lego puppets and live-action shots. This new project begins, appropriately enough, with a complete The Legend of Zelda breakfast.

Instead of using the iconic Lego minifigure, as many brickbuilt stop-motion animation projects do, the good Baron has created his own assortment of stylized puppets. With mouths that open and close and expressive eyebrows, they add character and depth to Lego people.

They look a little creepy, sure. And when you think about it, the Kakariko’s cereal, which are named after a village that’s appeared in several Legend of Zelda games, is made out of the same material as Link and crew. He’s sort of... eating himself.

Still, an interesting mix of live-action, stop-motion, and special effects. Read up about the project at Baron Von Brunk’s webpage, and check out his Flickr for behind-the-scenes shots of the models and backgrounds.