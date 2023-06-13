Advertisement
Advertisement

That’s neat! Not surprising, we all knew roughly how they worked, but it’s still cool seeing it in action like that. Cool and worrying, because seeing how fast and hard those little guys have to work to keep rumbling I have no idea how controllers last as long as they do. Provided, uh, they actually last as long we want them to.

The Xbox Series X/S controller is $80 while the gaming headset is $125.