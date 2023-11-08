Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Starfield’s Player Character Was Almost Voiced By These Companions

Your protagonist doesn’t (really) talk in Starfield, but they almost did

Starfield
By
Claire Jackson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sam Coe stands on the planet Akila.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

I love a “what could’ve been” story. Today’s concerns Starfield’s silent galactic problem solver of a protagonist and how they could’ve been voiced by at least two actors who now play other prominent roles in the game.

Suggested Reading

Hands-On With Monster Hunter Wilds, What Makes Avowed's Inventory So Great, And More Of The Week's Takes
Everything We Saw At This Week's Big PlayStation State Of Play And More Of The Week's Top Gaming News
Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 5 Games We’ve Got A Hot Date With
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: October 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Hands-On With Monster Hunter Wilds, What Makes Avowed's Inventory So Great, And More Of The Week's Takes
Everything We Saw At This Week's Big PlayStation State Of Play And More Of The Week's Top Gaming News
Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 5 Games We’ve Got A Hot Date With
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: October 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

For much of Starfield’s development, Bethesda intended to give the player character a voice, like it did in its previous open-world RPG, Fallout 4. However, the dev team ultimately changed its mind, opting for a (mostly) silent protagonist so that the galactic-scale environment could breathe a bit more. Bethesda also reportedly wanted to avoid giving the character “too specific” of a voice. Fallout 4’s voiced protagonists also weren’t a universal hit, with many players likely preferring a silent Bethesda protagonist as its games have traditionally featured. But though we knew Bethesda was originally set on casting an actor to voice Starfield’s protagonist, we didn’t know who that might’ve been. Turns out, one of the actors is Elias Toufexis, voice of Deus Ex prequel series’ protagonist Adam Jensen, known to Starfield players as Sam Coe. The other was Cissy Jones, perhaps best known for playing Delilah in Firewatch, who now voices Andreja in Starfield.

Advertisement

Related Content

Here’s How You Can Beta Test New Starfield Updates
Starfield’s Free On Game Pass But Still Topping Sales Charts

Related Content

Here’s How You Can Beta Test New Starfield Updates
Starfield’s Free On Game Pass But Still Topping Sales Charts

Read More: Starfield Daddy Sam Coe On Bisexuality, Console Wars, And Cowboy Hats
Buy Starfield: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

Advertisement

In a post on X (formerly Twi—ugh, I can’t do this anymore), voice actor Elias Toufexis spilled the beans on early Starfield casting decisions, indicating that he and Jones were originally going to star as the player’s protagonist:

Yeah, it’s true. [Cissy Jones] and I were originally the player voices in Starfield. We worked for months.

When [Bethesda] decided the player should be voiceless they gave Cissy and me Andreja and Sam Coe.

Games Never do this. Once you’re out you’re out.

Good on Bethesda.

Advertisement

Toufexis also recently voiced discomfort over Bethesda owner Microsoft’s moves toward including AI voices in games. “I’ve said it for years now,” Toufexis said in a post on X, “if you want to start a voice-acting career, don’t bother. All those jobs of nameless background NPCs that gave us all our start in the industry…they’re all going away.”