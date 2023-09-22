Finally, A Method To Steal Starfield NPCs' Clothes

Though Starfield doesn’t let you directly tear off people’s cool clothes the way other Bethesda role-playing games like Skyrim do, through Manipulation, players on Reddit discovered another, more devious way to look cute.

In Starfield, the Manipulation Social skill lets players force non-playable characters to do their dirty work. This applies in even really dirty situations, like when you find yourself stuck with Commander Ikande’s corpse, but are concerned mostly with his sick spacesuit, as the Reddit user Zorping was.



“I found today a seemingly missing feature from Skyrim actually is possible in Starfield, but you have to be more murderous,” Zorping said. “If you murder someone, you can use Manipulation on another nearby character, and then order them to ‘Inspect’ the dead person. They loot everything that person has, including the clothes they are wearing.”



You can’t pickpocket your Manipulated NPC to take their spoils, but you can do more murder. If you kill the NPC you just inflicted with unforgivable psychic damage, you’ll be able to steal the loot you forced them to take from your first victim.



“I have tested it out in a few locations and it seems to work,” Zorping said. “It is risky with the double murder but if you really want to steal clothes, it’s doable.”



Starfield lets you do a lot of things, but living a clean, pacifist life isn’t one of them. The game doesn’t want to totally let you get away with murder, either, so keep in mind that padding your closet in the way Zorping describes could incur a bounty.



But maybe you’re being pushed to the brink. You feel like you have no other choice. “I want the big pancake hats people wear in new Atlantis,” one Reddit commenter said. “I’ve wanted them from the first hour I played, and the fact that you can’t just steal people’s clothes like every other Bethesda game came as a real disappointment as soon as I saw those hats…” Beauty is pain.



