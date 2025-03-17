Mod Pack Hints At Starfield Coming To PlayStation 5 In The Near Future

It’s felt like only a matter of time until Starfield ends up on PlayStation 5 ever since Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed that no game is off limits when it comes to the company’s new multiplatform strategy. Sure enough, a rogue PS5 logo on a recent mod pack for the sci-fi RPG suggests a port, which had previously been in development years ago, will soon be released.

The mod pack in question was for ship decals and has since been pulled from Bethesda’s Creations Club page. Alongside the standard Xbox Series X/S and PC icons, it also featured a PlayStation logo. While it could have just been a very weird accident, fans are taking it as a sign that an official announcement for Starfield on PS5 is coming later this year. The spacefaring open-world adventure celebrates its two-year anniversary in September.

Last fall, Spencer suggested that there wasn’t a rule against any Xbox franchise—including Halo—going multiplatform at this point. Several unannounced projects, including an Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake and a Gears of War remaster collection, are already rumored to be coming to PlayStation alongside their Xbox and PC releases. They would follow former first-party exclusive Forza Horizon 4's arrival this spring.

Bethesda previously promised extensive ongoing updates for Starfield each year after its release, and fans are currently waiting on the game’s next big update, including potential new story content. The RPG’s first major expansion, Shattered Space, arrived last fall and offered a much more tailored questline on a single planet that culminated in a dramatic shootout. But players missed jumping across space and engaging with the exploration, ship customization, and base building that sets Starfield apart, hoping those areas would be better emphasized in future DLC.

“We know you’re eager for an update, and we truly appreciate your passion for Starfield,” the development team shared earlier this month. “The team has been hard at work, and while we’re not ready to share specific details just yet, we have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year that we can’t wait to talk about when the time is right.”

