Stardew Valley Is Now A Co-Op Board Game

For the past two years, designers Eric Barone and Cole Medeiros—who met while playing Stardew Valley online—have been working on turning the idyllic video game into something folks can play on a table.



Their work is now done, and in addition to announcing the board game, they’ve also announced that it’s available for purchase, right now, which is a very pleasant change from the way these games are normally announced, which is news first, then a Kickstarter campaign, then WHO KNOWS HOW LONG until you can actually get the game.

In keeping with the vibe of the game, it’s a purely co-operative experience, where players are “growing crops, raising animals, expanding their farm and collecting resources from across the Valley.”

“By befriending the local villagers, players earn hearts that allow them to reveal hidden goals”, the announcement adds. “Only by working together will they keep Joja Corporation from moving in and spoiling everything.”

The good news for Stardew Valley fans is that it’s available now from here. The bad news is that shipping is currently US-only.