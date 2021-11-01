Revealed just last week, Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone has already provided a nice little update about his next game, Haunted Chocolatier. According to a new blog post, the upcoming action-RPG has a “greater focus on combat” in comparison to his previous hit.



So far, Barone has only shown a small smattering of footage via October 21's early gameplay announcement video. The trailer made the new game look a lot like Stardew Valley. But Barone said “almost everything” in the game, including combat, has been “completely coded (and drawn) from scratch.”

“Haunted Chocolatier has a greater focus on combat, so it needs to be very fun, satisfying, and engaging, while also appropriately fitting into the big picture,” Barone said. “You can rest assured that I’m not ‘copying and pasting’ Stardew’s combat. On the contrary, almost everything in Haunted Chocolatier, including the combat, is completely coded (and drawn) from scratch.”

Barone also mentioned a new stun mechanic that’s introduced alongside shields. Blocking an enemy’s attack will knock them off balance, giving you an opportunity to hit them “much faster. Playing cautiously isn’t the only approach, as you could simply go in weapons swinging and “defeat enemies much [more] quickly that way.”

Other details about the game, including how ingredients are put together and whether that has a cool animation, are still under wraps. Barone admits he’s prone to be tightlipped about current projects, so it might be a while before we see a more in-depth look at ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier. In fact, he even suggests that if he can’t guarantee the game is “very fun and compelling,” he might not even release it. But don’t worry, he’s confident he’ll meet that mark eventually.

ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier currently has no release date, and Barone has yet to announce which platforms the game will launch on.

