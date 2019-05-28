Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.

Starbase is a ludicrously ambitious-sounding space MMO. Developer Frozenbyte (of Trine fame) describes it as “a hybrid voxel/vertex-based space MMO with a fully destructible and infinitely expanding universe,” which basically means ship construction in the vein of Space Engineers married to the scope of Elite Dangerous or Star Citizen. There’s even an in-game programming language. It’s apparently been in “secret development” for five years and is coming out in early access sometime this year. Set phasers to “healthy skepticism.”

