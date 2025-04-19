EA's Big XCOM-Like Star Wars Game Is Set During The Clone Wars And Launches 2026

Today, during day two of the ongoing Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, Lucasfilm and EA gave us our first real look Star Wars Zero Company. The upcoming turn-based single-player strategy game is being developed by Bit Reactor and Respawn and launches next year.

The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Madden NFL 24 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Madden NFL 24

The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Madden NFL 24 CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Madden NFL 24

Earlier this month, before today’s big reveal, the game had leaked online and gave us our first tease at the XCOM-inspired tactical Star Wars game. On April 14, EA confirmed the game’s title, Star Wars Zero Company, and promised to show more during a panel at Star Wars Celebration in Japan. And that’s exactly what happened. I love it when a plan comes together.

Advertisement

Star Wars Zero Company is launching in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Here’s the first official announcement and gameplay trailer from Star Wars Celebration 2025.

Lucasfilm / EA

According to the devs at Respawn and Bit Reactor, Zero Company features an original story set during the Clone Wars. Lucasfilm says this era is a perfect time for Zero Company because this is a rare time in the universe where both sides of the war were equally massive and powerful.

Advertisement

In a trailer we see what appears to be a ragtag group of soldiers and heroes, complete with a Jedi, smuggler, clone trooper, droid, and Mandalorian warrior. The team seems to be called into to take on tricky and sneaky missions against the droid armies of the Confederacy of Independent Systems aka the bad guys in the Prequel trilogy.

Advertisement

Players will take on the role of Hawks, the customizable leader of Zero Company. They are a disgraced former Republic officer. Players can change Hawks’ name, gender, and species.

Advertisement

The group Hawks leads is an elite but messy merc group that is willing to get their hands dirty. Bit Reactor wants players to experience a cinematic and easy-to-hop into strategy game that can appeal to all sorts of fans. If you want the game to be harder, you can play with permadeath and limited saves.

Advertisement

Zero Company will feature a mix of custom characters and original characters created by Bit Reactor for the game. Respawn and Bit Reactor says you can run a full custom squad if you want.

One of the original characters is a Trip, a veteran Clone who served with Hawks. Another character is an Umbaran sniper who doesn’t like the Republic, but is willing to work alongside the group to beat back a “shadowy” enemy. The Jedi of the group is a Padawan. She is wanting to finish her fallen master’s mission. You’ll also be able to run a full squad of Astromech droids. Not all of these characters will get along, but Bit Reactor says that as they work together more they’ll become better at working together.

Advertisement

Between missions players will return to “The Den” a grimy HQ that is set in a location previously seen in Rogue One. In this HQ players can also customize characters and recruit new soldiers for Zero Company. Also in the HQ is a big holomap that players use to track battles and start new missions. Lucasfilm claims that the map in Zero Company is the biggest map see in a Star Wars video game. Vandor from Solo and Anaxes from Bad Batch are set to appear in the game.

Here are some screenshots from the event:

Advertisement

Advertisement

.

