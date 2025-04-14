Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

EA's Next Big Star Wars Game Is Single-Player And Turn-Based

Star Wars Zero Company is being developed by BitReactor with help from Titanfall creators Respawn

Star Wars
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled EA&#39;s Next Big Star Wars Game Is Single-Player And Turn-Based
Image: EA / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

Following a leak earlier this month, Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games have officially announced Star Wars Zero Company, a turn-based single-player tactics game that sounds like might be very similar to XCOM.

Suggested Reading

What To Do When Monster Hunter Wilds Won't Let You Rest
Pokémon's New Keychain Starter Plushies Are Almost Too Cute
HBO's Harry Potter TV Series Is Still Filling Out Its Hogwarts Staff Amid Controversy
Why This Under-the-Radar AAA Title Is More Than Just A Far Cry Clone
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

What To Do When Monster Hunter Wilds Won't Let You Rest
Pokémon's New Keychain Starter Plushies Are Almost Too Cute
HBO's Harry Potter TV Series Is Still Filling Out Its Hogwarts Staff Amid Controversy
Why This Under-the-Radar AAA Title Is More Than Just A Far Cry Clone
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On April 14, EA confirmed that Star Wars Zero Company was the name behind its previously announced tactical Star Wars game. The new game is being developed by Bit Reactor with help from Titanfall and Jedi: Survivor creators Respawn. EA didn’t share much about the upcoming game, but did confirm that we’ll get to see more of it on April 19 during a panel at Star Wars Celebration.

Advertisement

Related Content

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Director Departs From EA
EA Considering In-Game Ads (Because It Went So Well Last Time)

Related Content

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Director Departs From EA
EA Considering In-Game Ads (Because It Went So Well Last Time)
Advertisement

Earlier this month, a Bit Reactor artist shared some screenshots of Zero Company online via an art portfolio. The screenshots revealed that Bit Reactor’s game was known internally as Star Wars Bruno. The leaked screenshots, which appear to be from an early build of the tactical game, show off some very XCOM-like gameplay, including cover and overwatch mechanics. In the leaked screenshots we can even see a “hit chance” stat above an enemy, which seems to point to Zero Company playing a lot like XCOM.

Advertisement

That’s not surprising, as Bit Reactor is a relatively new game studio that was founded by a former XCOM dev, alongside over a dozen other people who worked on the beloved series at Firaxis. And considering how most Star Wars games these days are third- or first-person action/adventure/shooter things, I’m really excited to see EA let a studio do something different. Star Wars is a franchise that can support basically any type of video game, and I’m happy to see more genre variety coming from the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Zero Company doesn’t have a release date yet and we don’t know what platforms it will arrive on in the future. We’ll learn more about the game and see the first gameplay of Zero Company on April 19 as part of Star Wars Celebration, the sort-of-annual Lucasfilm-approved fan convention. This year’s Celebration is happening in Japan. You can expect a lot of Star Wars news to come out of the event over the weekend.

Advertisement

.