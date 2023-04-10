The New Season Of The Big Star Wars Anime Looks Incredible

During Monday’s Star Wars Celebration event, we got to see the new trailer for the popular Star Wars anime series, Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 and boy howdy was it stunning.



Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, much like the first season, is an anime anthology series of original shorts by some of the most prolific animation studios in Japan. However, Star Wars Visions Volume 2 is taking a page out of Netflix’s animated anthology series Love, Death, and Robots by showcasing works from relatively unknown studios around the world in its nine animated shorts. As you can see from the trailer, these animation styles range from traditional 2D animation, 3D animation a la Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Kubo and the Two Strings stop-motion claymation style animation. You can check out the trailer below.

Star Wars

According to Star Wars’ official website, Star War Visions Volume 2 will be animated by



El Guiri (Spain)

Cartoon Saloon (Ireland)

Punkrobot (Chile)

Aardman (United Kingdom)

Studio Mir (South Korea)

Studio La Cachette (France)

88 Pictures (India)

D’art Shtajio (Japan)

Triggerfish (South Africa)

The first volume of Star Wars: Visions debuted two years ago on the Disney streamer. Its eight episodes were done by anime studio juggernauts like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Studio Trigger, Devilman: Crybaby’s Science SARU, and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex’s Production I.G. Arguably, the greatest part about Star Wars: Visions as a show, outside of its grab-bag of animation studios, is the fact that Visions gives Star Wars fans a much-needed break from the “disaster lineage” of the main characters by pointing the camera at other jedi in the ever-expansive Star Wars universe. If that’s not enough motivation to check out Star Wars: Visions, I don’t know what is.



Star Wars Visions: Volume 2 premiers on Disney+ on March 4.

