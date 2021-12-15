Makoto Shinkai, the writer and director of Your Name, has revealed his latest project. It’s called Suzume no Tojimari (Suzume Locking Up The Doors), and it will be released in Japan in fall 2022.



Above is the key art for the upcoming film.



Suzume no Tojimari follows a 17-year-old girl named Suzume who lives in a quiet town in Kyushu. Her life changes one day when a young traveler tells her he’ s looking for a door. She follows the young man into the mountains, where there’s an old door surrounded by modern ruins. This begins her mysterious journey.



Shinkai is once again writing and directing the film. Masayoshi Tanaka, who previously collaborated with Shinkai on Your Name and Weathering with You, will be designing the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya is working as the picture’s animation director, and Takumi Tanji is the art director. Both previously worked on Your Name.



As of writing, no other staff members have yet been revealed, nor have any cast members been announced.



In the wake of Your Name’s massive success, Shinkai has become one of the anime world’s most celebrated directors and has been dubbed “the new Miyazaki.” While trying to break into the anime industry, Shinkai worked in gaming at Nihon Falcom, directing the opening movies for games, including Ys II Eternal.



Your Name was fantastic and is easily one of my favorite anime features of the decade . It was a tough, if not impossible, act to follow. And Weathering with You was a valiant, yet flawed, effort. (In case you missed it, you can read my Weathering with You review right here.) Now that Shinkai isn’t coming fresh off the heels of Your Name, it’ll be interesting to see what he has in store for audiences with Suzume no Tojimari.



No international release date has yet been announced.

