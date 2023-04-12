Grab 14 (Mostly) Good Star Wars Games For $21

Over a dozen Star Wars PC games from the past three decades are currently on sale in one big bundle. Normally, it would cost you about $100 to get them all, but for the next few days, you can grab all of these games, including greats like Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars Republic Commando, for only $21.



Long ago in a galaxy far, far away some wild space stuff happened involving laser swords, alien monks, and evil dudes who love black robes. This became the franchise known as Star Wars, created by a young George Lucas in the ‘70s. Since then, the films have gone on to become massive box office hits and inspired countless games, books, comics, spin-offs, and reactionary right-wing rants on YouTube. While we can’t help with the comics, what if you could get 14 Star Wars games for less than the price of a carton of Coruscant death sticks? Well, this isn’t science fiction my friend, this is reality, at least for the next few days.



Advertisement

Fanatical is currently offering a 14-game “Star Wars Collection” for $21. The deal ends in four days, on April 16. So don’t wait around too much, especially because some of these games are really good. And some are just fine. And some are, well, Clone Wars: Republic Heroes. They can’t all be winners.



Here’s the full list of included games:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Empire at War

Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Republic Heroes

Fanatical’s codes for this bundle will provide you with copies of each game on Steam. (This is a deal for PC users only, so sorry, console players.) Meanwhile, if all you care about are the Jedi Knight games, Fanatical has a separate bundle of only those five. This bundle is regularly $20 but is on sale for $4.20. (This deal also ends on April 16.)



Advertisement

Of course, if you want to know more about Star Wars video games, you can always check out our thoughts on the best Star Wars games ever made. Or you can check out our coverage of the upcoming EA and Respawn sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. But if you’re more the “shoot first” type, by all means, go ahead and score one of these extremely discounted bundles.

