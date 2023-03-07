10 Star Wars Things To Check Out If You Love The Mandalorian

So you love Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. We all do. And his television series, which is oddly named The Mandalorian, is now back for its third season. How exciting! And who knows, maybe you also like the bounty hunter action, western tropes, and maybe even the Mando himself. If any or all of that is true, then here are some Star Wars comics, games, books, and other stuff you would likely enjoy checking out.



Oh and for the nerds out there who care, I’ve marked entries that are no longer canon as “Legends.” Anyway, let’s begin!