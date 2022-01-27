Star Wars 1313 footage was recently discovered wiling away in an animator’s online portfolio, providing us with yet another brief glimpse at the canceled game.

Late last night, a YouTube channel known as The Vault uploaded a little over three minutes of work-in-progress Star Wars 1313 gameplay capture showing protagonist Boba Fett in various scenes. It’s pretty rough and mostly bounty hunting-related, with footage of the newly-revived Disney Plus Star Wars anti-hero prowling a grimy bar, chasing down an uncooperative mark, and engaging in some basic fisticuffs.

LucasArts / James Zachary / The Vault ( YouTube

The footage isn’t entirely new, though. It may just now be seeing the light of day, but a deeper dive shows that former LucasArts animation director James Zachary uploaded these videos to his personal Vimeo account years ago, and fans are only discovering it now. Some of the footage is almost a decade old at this point, and while we’d love to embed the original videos, strict privacy settings mean we have to settle for The Vault’s compilation.



Star Wars 1313 was in development at LucasArts up until Disney closed the studio in 2013. And while Disney left the door open for potentially licensing the game to different developers, someone close to the project told Kotaku at the time that the chances of that happening were “effectively zero.” Star Wars 1313 enjoyed a single public showing at E3 2012, after which its focus was reportedly changed from original characters to Boba Fett at Star Wars mastermind George Lucas’ direction.

LucasArts / The VGC ( YouTube

1313, the eponymous Star Wars underworld located 1,313 levels below the planet-wide city of Coruscant, was first created by Lucas for an unrealized live-action series starring anti-Empire revolutionary Saw Gerrera (eventually portrayed by Forest Whitaker in 2016’s Rogue One). The location also served as the setting for several episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in the early 2010s, potentially as a tie-in for the then-upcoming LucasArts project.



As for the game itself, Star Wars 1313 remains one of the greatest “what ifs” in both video games and Star Wars fandom. But don’t take my word for it; here’s Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy during an interview with Slashfilm in 2015 where she brought up the project unprompted:

“Our attitude is, we don’t want to throw any of that [Star Wars 1313 concept art] away. It’s gold. And it’s something we’re spending a lot of time looking at, poring through, discussing, and we may very well develop those things further. We definitely want to.”

In a world where games like The Last Guardian and Shenmue 3 finally saw the light of day, why not Star Wars 1313 too? Wilder things have happened.