Two Incredible Star Wars Games Are Free On Mobile If You Ignore Google's Malware Warning

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 are currently available to download for free on mobile, with just a few catches. The first is you have to have an Android smartphone. The second is you have to ignore Google’s warning that you might be downloading “harmful” files. Pass both of these tests and you can experience two of the best Star Wars RPGs ever made.

That’s thanks to Epic Games Store which is giving away the remasters of both original Xbox-era games in its mobile store as part of its ongoing effort to spearhead a one-stop cross-platform shop. PC gamers have been getting free games from the Fortnite maker for years now, and now mobile users have been cut in on the deals too.

This initiative kicked off last August after years of legal battles and lobbying efforts by Epic ended up with it being able to launch a competing app store on smartphone devices. It marked the return of Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sideswipe to various devices and the beginning of a the company’s attempt to bootstrap a mobile gaming store on iOS and Android without paying Apple and Google fees on every sale.

But the battle is clearly far from over. While EU regulations helped open up the App Store on the other side of the Atlantic, iPhones in the U.S. still don’t allow it, and while Android devices do, they still try to make users think that access the Epic Games Store will potentially infect their smartphone with a virus.

I went to download both KOTOR 1 and 2 last night and was immediately warned by Google about “harmful” files when I tried to install the Epic Games Store. Fortunately, Epic had a full-blown guide on how to navigate the warnings and restrictions and get it working anyway. It was simple enough, but would probably scare off anyone who has no idea what’s going and just wanted to play a cool Star Wars game on their lunchbreak. Still, it’s progress!

