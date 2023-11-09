Meet The Star Wars Game That Feels Like It's Never Coming Out

Back in 2021, developer Zynga (FarmVille, Words With Friends) unveiled a squad-based, Overwatch-like hero shooter using the Star Wars license. Dubbed Star Wars: Hunters, this free-to-play PvP experience was originally slated to launch later that year, but was delayed to 2023 in July 2022. Now, the game has been delayed again.



How Does KotOR Hold Up In 2023? | Total Recall CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Total Recall: How Does KotOR Hold Up In 2023?

How Does KotOR Hold Up In 2023? | Total Recall CC Share Subtitles Off

English Total Recall: How Does KotOR Hold Up In 2023?

Read More: ‘Two Jawas In A Trenchcoat’ Is My New Favorite Star Wars Character

Zynga took to X (formerly Twitter) to deliver the news, saying thatStar Wars: Hunters has been delayed to 2024 to “meet [the] highest level of quality” and promising that its co-developer NaturalMotion is “committed to creating the best experience” for everyone.

Advertisement

The studio then thanked folks for checking out the “soft launch” of the game (a closed beta that required interested players to register for accces) that kicked off in late January, saying that “several exciting new elements,” including a ranked mode and updates to core gameplay mechanics, still need some work before Star Wars: Hunters launches globally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Game delays are frustrating, for both fans and us as developers, but our top priority remains to ensure players have the best possible experience,” Zynga said. “We continue to strive toward that goal, on Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS devices. Thank you for your understanding and we’ll see you in the Arena.”

Kotaku reached out to Zynga for comment.

Read More: Holy Shit, There Are A Lot Of Star Wars Games Coming

Aside from the closed beta, Star Wars: Hunters has been MIA since its February 2021 announcement during a Nintendo Direct presentation. At the time, all we saw was a brief teaser trailer before some official gameplay footage arrived in September of the same year. Immediately after that, NaturalMotion and Zynga went dark, talking very little about the project. Now we know why: The game needs more time in the oven.

Advertisement



