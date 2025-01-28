Star Wars Skins Are Coming To Destiny 2

During a Destiny 2 livestream today, developer Bungie announced that it’s adding new Star Wars-themed cosmetic skins and items to the popular free-to-play shooter next month.

On January 28, as part of a large livestream about Destiny 2's upcoming Heresy update, Bungie revealed that it was working alongside Lucasfilm and Disney to bring Star Wars cosmetic items, including three new skins based on Imperial soldiers and guards, to the sci-fi MMO FPS. The Star Wars items will be available on February 4 alongside the launch of Destiny 2 Heresy Act 1.

During the stream Bungie showed off the three main skins, one for each class. Titans will get to dress up as a Stormtrooper, Hunters will get to cosplay as a Death Trooper, and Warlocks can pretend to be Royal Guards. Bungie also showed off a new Ghost shell that turns your helpful little floating robot into a Death Star, complete with working green laser beam of death.

The studio also promised that there will be a Sparrow skin and more Star Wars cosmetics available next month beyond what was shown today.

Bungie didn’t reveal a price for these new Star Wars-themed items, but in the past similar crossover bundles—like a Witcher-themed one—have been pricey. If the past is anything to go by, you’ll have to spend $20 for each of these Imperial armor sets.

Personally, I’m not really excited to see Destiny 2 become more and more like Fortnite and other games that are filled with needless crossovers that ruin immersion and destroy each universe’s unique identity. These costumes in particular barely look stylized at all and just appear to be straight-up Star Wars characters. Destiny used to be an awesome and original video game universe. Now, it looks like ComicCon. Bleh.

