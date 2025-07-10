Destiny 2 'Lootapalooza' Derailed As Fans Mass-Delete Characters

Bungie has been paving the way for Destiny 2's upcoming The Edge of Fate expansion with a week of free loot for players. Once every day, fans can log in, visit the Emissary vendor, and claim an Infinite Nonary Engram, which drops all sorts of cosmetics players normally have to pay real money for. Not content with just one a day, players quickly discovered a trick for farming them en masse and Bungie just as quickly said “OMG stop!”

YouTuber Cheese Forever has a a quick explainer of how the glitch works and it’s incredibly simple. Players go claim their daily Infinite Nonary Engram like they normally would. Then they delete one of the characters on their account. Then they go back and claim another Engram. It really is that easy. To keep repeating the trick you just have to keep making new characters and deleting them, something especially easy for those who normally only run one or two and have that third slot open.

Game Breaking - *Patched* Infinite Nonary Engrams Free Glitch - Unlimited Cosmetics Rite

In response, Bungie disabled the free daily Engram for everyone. Since it was only the second day since the bonus had gone live, most players had barely even participated. Some logged on for the first time on Wednesday and couldn’t claim anything. To find out what was going on, they had to see the message the Destiny 2 team posted around 5:00 p.m. on social media.

“Due to an issue, we have disabled the daily bonus Nonary Engram available at the Emissary,” the team wrote. “We are currently investigating a fix. Players may still earn up to 20 Nonary Engrams to purchase for Nonary Manifolds through July 15, 2025.” Even those who weren’t familiar with the glitch knew exactly what was going on. “Due to an issue, we have disabled...” has become such a common occurrence in the game that most players barely even flinch.

“Hah, I was mostly only logging in this week for those engrams, and now they’re disabled. Perfect,” wrote one player on the subreddit. “Yup, that killed my drive for ‘Lootapalooza.’Looks like tonight I finally check out that Mecha Break game!” wrote another. The episode is minor in the scheme of things, but reinforces the idea that Bungie prioritizes being stingy with loot over letting players just have fun. This week is Destiny 2's “lootapalooza,” after all, just not for the stuff Bungie can actually make money off of.

