Star Wars Comes To The Sims 4 September 8

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Sims 4
Sims 4The sims 4Star WarsEAkotakucoreexpansionGamescom
Illustration for article titled iStar Wars/i Comes To iThe Sims 4/i September 8
Screenshot: EA

Come September 9, scouring the mod scene to turn your Sims into Jedi and Stormtroopers becomes a thing of the past. The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu game pack will give players the chance to officially make their own Star Wars story.

Your Sims will jump into the conflict between the Resistance and First Order on Batuu, the same setting as Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge exhibit. Players will be able to fiddle with ships and meet characters who would be iconic if their movies weren’t so new. You’ll get there, Rey.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

mortal-dictata
Mortal Dictata

EA really desperate to nickel and dime everything from the licence before Disney cut them off finally.