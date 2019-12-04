Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Heather Alexandra
Filed to:Star Wars: Battlefront II
1.0K
4
Save

Star Wars: Battlefront II has tons of updates coming in time for The Rise of Skywalker. A blog post today outlined the addition of two new classes, new appearance for heroes and (I kid you not) turning BB-8 into a tough, playable hero character.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

About the author