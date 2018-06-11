Fox McCloud will appear in Ubisoft’s toy-based space flight action-adventure game Starlink: Battle For Atlas, the company said today. Exclusively on the game’s Nintendo Switch version, of course.



In the game, to be released October 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch, you build a modular spacecraft, attach it to your controller, then take it into in-game dogfights.



In the Switch version, you’ll have a physical version of Fox’s iconic Arwing ship. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot brought up Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto during the press conference on Monday to present the Star Fox creator with a prototype of the Arwing toy.

Advertisement

Miyamoto had originally wanted to release an Arwing Amiibo with Star Fox Zero, but had to scrap those plans. Now he’s got his Arwing toy after all!

