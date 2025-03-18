Square Enix Announces A Big RPG Sale In The Best Way Possible

Something about spring always gets me in the mood to play an RPG. So it’s perfect timing that Square Enix is running a sale on some of its biggest releases and has the voice of Final Fantasy XVI’s Clive Rosfield, Ben Starr himself, to give fans a refresher on what’s out there to choose from.

6 Things To Know Before Starting Persona 5 Tactica CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video 6 Things To Know Before Starting Persona 5 Tactica

6 Things To Know Before Starting Persona 5 Tactica CC Share Subtitles Off

English 6 Things To Know Before Starting Persona 5 Tactica

Is Starr wandering around an antiquarian bookshop repeatedly saying the phrase “RPG” with a lovely, deep British accent in-between uttering ridiculous names like Fantasian Neo Dimension secretly just a glorified publisher ad? Yes. Is it an extremely entertaining and effective one? Also yes. The discounts, which run until March 26, aren’t super wild, but there are some decent ones I’d recommend below:

Star Ocean The Second Story R - $30 (40 percent off)

- $30 (40 percent off) Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster -$12.60 (30 percent off)

-$12.60 (30 percent off) Visions of Mana - $39 (35 percent off)

- $39 (35 percent off) Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $25 (50 percent off)

- $25 (50 percent off) ﻿Dungeon Encounters - $12 (60 percent off)

Advertisement

Most of these sales are across all platforms the games are available on, though there are a few like Dungeon Encounters (a fantastic minimalist dungeon crawler) that are discounted on Switch and Steam but not PlayStation. Visions of Mana is the priciest of the ones above, but $40 is a great price for the 2024 action-RPG that didn’t reinvent the wheel but was a really fun return to form for a Square Enix series that had been adrift since the PS1 days.

Advertisement

You could buy the entire Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection and save more on all six games, but the price of a movie ticket for VI is a much cheaper way to get your jolt of SNES nostalgia. Star Ocean The Second Story R and Tactics Ogre: Reborn are both incredible remasters that do just enough to make them feel fresh without drastically changing much. And you can never go wrong with Starr’s number one recommendation, Final Fantasy VIII (currently just $8).

Advertisement

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is also on sale for $49 but anyone who hasn’t already decided to play it can probably wait to pick it up until it’s closer to $40. On the other hand, anyone who has been waiting to pull the trigger on the first game in the reboot trilogy is in luck. Final Fantasy VII Remake is just $15 on PS5 right now, and includes the Yuffie Intergrade DLC. Fortunately, my wallet is safe for the moment. I’m still busy replaying Chrono Trigger. It’s less than $4 on Steam right now.

.