Starting this weekend, there was supposed to be events for mecha arcade game Starwing Paradox at four cities across Japan. Those events have been canceled due to death threats.



According to an official Square Enix statement, there have been several death threats received that were made against Starwing Paradox’s management team. Square Enix has reported the threats and is cooperating fully with police. As a precautionary measure, the Starwing Paradox tournaments for this weekend and next weekend in Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya, and Fukuoka have been canceled.

Released in Japanese arcades last November, Starwing Paradox features animation sequences done by Sunrise, the anime studio best known for Gundam.

The threats are the latest in a string of incidents. This month a man was arrested after threatening Square Enix with a repeat of the terrible Kyoto Animation arson over mobile game displeasure. Another man was arrested earlier this year for threatening to kill Square Enix staff over a game.

Square Enix apologized to those looking forward to the now-canceled Starwing Paradox tournaments.