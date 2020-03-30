Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be shipped early to Europe and Australia due to covid-19. An official statement reads: “Our highest priority is that all of you, including those who live in countries facing the biggest disruption, can play the game at launch, so we made the decision to ship the game far earlier than usual to Europe and Australia.”
