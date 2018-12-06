Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Today, Love Live! School Idol Festival: After School Activity Next Stage hit Japanese arcades. The game is plagued with a bug that makes the characters appear naked.



If that weren’t enough (it’s not, apparently), some characters are also headless (here, probably NSFW). There are also complaints of server issues, with arcade players getting dropped from games.

Since this is an arcade game, the apparent nudity is broadcasted for everyone to see in the arcade.

The game was originally released as an iOS title, which was developed by KLabGames and published by Bushiroad. Square developed and published the arcade version.

Love Live! School Idol Festival’s official Twitter announced that the game was undergoing “urgent maintenance” to remedy the problems.