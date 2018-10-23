Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Akira Ikegami often appears on Japanese TV to explain difficult news topics or discuss history. He’s incredibly famous and has been on TV for decades. Earlier this week, he discussed French history. People noticed something off.



On the recently aired Akira Ikegami Walks Through Modern History, he introduced Liberty Leading the People.

In Japanese, the text at the bottom of the screenshot reads: “Delacroix Liberty Leading the People.” The top right text states how he is going to see remnants of the French Revolution in today’s Paris. During the show he strolled around Paris, discussing many historical sites.

But commenters on Japanese bulletin board 2ch quickly noticed something in the painting. Can you spot it?