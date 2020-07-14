Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Spook Ware Is Wario Ware, Only With Horror Games

Luke Plunkett
Gif: SPOOK WARE

I miss Wario Ware, you miss Wario Ware, everyone misses Wario Ware except for Nintendo, who are being assholes and not making more Wario Ware. Ah well! Let’s all get over that together by playing something very similar (and free!), only it involves sawing through human legs.

Advertisement

SPOOK WARE, by Adam Pype, is a collection of ten horror-themed microgames that play exactly like Wario Ware, from the short time limits to the simple objectives, “each one spookier than the last”.

You can download and play it here.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

