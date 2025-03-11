SpongeBob SquarePants Meme Cards Are Coming To Magic The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering owner Wizards of the Coast and Paramount have announced the next big crossover coming to the popular card game. Are you ready, kids? Yeah, its SpongeBob meme cards.

On March 10, Wizards of the Coast announced that the long-running animated TV show SpongeBob SquarePants is the next franchise to cross over with Magic. There are three SpongeBob drops in all, one made up of cards that feature screenshots and artwork inspired by famous online SpongeBob memes, including a new version of the popular card Counterspell that will sport artwork of the famous(?) “Mocking SpongeBob” meme.

The cards will be available to purchase on March 24 on Magic’s Secret Lair web store as part of its ongoing “Universes Beyond” brand. These new SpongeBob cards are just reskinned pre-existing Magic cards and can be used in standard play. The cards are being sold for $29.99 for regular versions and $39.99 for foil editions.

I’ll admit that while I knew Magic: The Gathering had been doing crossovers with stuff like Spider-Man and The Lord of the Rings for some time now, the first moment I saw the SpongeBob cards, I was shocked. In fact, I thought they were jokes created by some grumpy Magic fans tired of all the Fortnite-like IP crossovers. What convinced me they must be fake was the fact that most of them feature what appear to be screenshots of memes slapped on pre-existing cards. That seemed like the kind of lazy move someone on the internet would do when creating a joke image. (It’s something I’ve done plenty of times!)

But nope, these are real and will be released later this month. And based on how fast past crossovers have sold, these SpongeBob MTG cards will likely sell out in minutes and be sold on eBay and other sites for a pretty penny. So if you really, truly, desperately want to add SpongeBob or Patrick to your Magic deck, then you’d better be online the moment the cards go up for sale on March 24 at 9 am PST. And good luck.

