The newest DLC coming to PowerWash Simulator will let you hop into the ocean to clean up iconic locations and cars from the long-running animated show, SpongeBob SquarePants.

Since its Early Access release in 2021, PowerWash Simulator has become quite popular. While it might seem odd at first—really, people are excited about a game where you clean stuff with a powerwasher—the appeal comes from its chill vibes and just how satisfying it is to fully clean a big house, or a boat. I’ve personally logged many hours in PowerWash Simulator and can attest to its satisfying nature. I’m also a big SpongeBob SquarePants fan. So I’m pretty excited about this newly announced crossover DLC.

Futurlab

The new DLC’s cost and release date

On Thursday, the PowerWash Sim devs released a short teaser for the upcoming DLC, which is titled the “SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack.” It will cost $8 and will be released later this summer. The team also released some screenshots of the DLC and shared more details about it on Steam.



Advertisement

The new pack will feature a “mini-campaign” consisting of six new maps featuring locations from the show like Conch Street (aka SpongeBob’s street), The Krusty Krab, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab, The Patty Wagon, The Invisible Boatmobile, and The Mermalair. Also noted in the announcement is that this DLC will feature new SpongeBob-themed powerwashers and attachments. You will also get a new character model that will fit in better among the fish and sealife of Bikini Bottom.

Advertisement

I’m genuinely impressed by just how good the new levels and models look in this upcoming DLC. The screenshots released so far feature a cel-shaded look to them that pops brilliantly and looks very vibrant. I can’t wait to walk around these places for hours, slowly cleaning every square inch of dirt and grime.



This isn’t the first crossover DLC for PowerWash Simulator, as the game has previously added locations to clean from Final Fantasy 7 and Tomb Raider.

Advertisement

However, this upcoming SpongeBob-themed DLC pack seems to be bigger than those other crossovers, which probably explains the $8 price tag. (The other DLC packs were free.) Until it’s actually out, we won’t be able to say if it’s worth the price, but at least we’ll have something new to powerwash during the hot days of summer.