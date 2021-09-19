Splitgate was first released in 2019 and while it did well at first, it quickly dropped off the radar for most folks. But earlier this year the game made its leap to consoles and almost overnight became a massive success. Now the devs, with more money and investors, are excited about the future and have big plans for the suddenly super-popular Splitgate.

In an interview with Techcrunch on September 14, 1047 Games Co-founder and CEO Ian Proulx explained that after a few recent rounds of funding following Splitgate’s success “The scope of what we can do is now through the roof.” Before, in 2019, the team struggled due to its small size and lack of resources.

“There’s so much we couldn’t think about because we were a tiny team with a tiny budget, but now everything is on the table,” explained Proulx. “We’re focusing on the long term — I look at the game as being 25% done. We don’t need to be Fortnite tomorrow, but now it really is about building the next Riot Games, the next big games business.”

Splitgate is a competitive online free-to-play shooter that plays a lot like Quake 3 or classic Halo, but with the added wrinkle of player-controlled portals. These portals allow for some wild moments and cr azy plays. After launching on consoles in July, the game’s player base exploded, hitting over 2 million active players in two weeks. This led to some nasty server issues and 1047 Games scrambled to keep up with the now huge player count .

After all that success, o n September 14, 1047 Games announced that it had successfully raised $100 million from a bunch of venture capital investors.

With this money, Proulx says the team can now just focus on making the game they (and the community) want to make. He also added that s ince 2019, a small group of players have stuck around and provided feedback, and Proulx believes that continuing to listen to players is the key to building the Splitgate into something bigger and better.

“We read everything, we’re list ening — keep the feedback coming. We’re still operating like the indie team that had to stay close with our community. We’re still in that mindset,” said Proulx, “But now we just have a ridiculous amount of money.”

