Wicked Director And Deadpool Writers Join Split Fiction Movie

A live-action movie adaptation of Split Fiction, EA and Hazelight’s recently released hit co-op game, is moving forward according to new report claiming that the director of Wicked is set to helm the film. It’s also reported that Sydney Sweeney will star in the adaptation that is being written by the team behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

On March 21, Variety first reported that there was a bidding war in Hollywood over the live-action movie rights to EA’s Split Fiction. The game was a massive hit for EA, at one point reaching over 250,000 concurrent players on Steam and selling 2+ million copies in its first week. Split Fiction also received rave reviews from critics. Production company Story Kitchen is reportedly helping EA and Hazelight develop the film. And now we reportedly know who is directing, writing, and starring in the adaptation.

On Thursday, Variety reported that Sydney Sweeny (Euphoria) is set to star in the Split Fiction movie. It’s unknown which of the two main characters—Zoe or Mio—she will play. The outlet also reported that the upcoming adaptation will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who previously directed Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked.

The outlet also claims that its sources say the movie’s screenplay will be written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the same duo behind last year’s mega-blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. Sweeney is reportedly going to be an executive producer on the movie, too.

Story Kitchen has quickly become a big player in the video game adaptation business in Hollywood. The production company helped get the live-action Sonic movies off the ground, as well as the animated Tomb Raider series on Netflix. The company is also developing a Streets of Rage movie and a film based on It Takes Two, which was also developed by Hazelight and published by EA. However, that project (like so many other video game movies) seems to have stalled at Amazon, while Split Fiction is moving along extremely quickly.

