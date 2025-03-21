Split Fiction Movie Rights Up For Grabs In Hollywood Bidding War

Just 15 weeks ago, EA and Hazelight announced sci-fi co-op game Split Fiction. Earlier this month, the game launched to rave reviews and is a massive success. And reportedly there’s now a bidding war between different studios all interested in turning hit game into a movie.

On March 20, Variety reported that a Hollywood film based on Split Fiction is being developed by media company Story Kitchen. Sources at GDC told the outlet that Story Kitchen is quickly putting together the adaptation’s cast, writers and director as part of a package deal as “multiple top Hollywood studios” keep making offers for the film rights.

Variety says it is continuing to monitor the ongoing bidding war and will report more details in the future. When it asked for comment, the outlet says reps at developer Hazelight and Story Kitchen did not respond.

Story Kitchen previously worked with Hazelight in 2022 to help sell the film rights for the studio’s last co-op adventure, It Takes Two. Amazon is currently developing that movie which doesn’t have a release date yet. The It Takes Two movie is going to be produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his company Seven Bucks.

Split Fiction was announced back in December of 2024 at the Game Awards. The co-op game has received near-universal acclaim since it launched on March 6 on console and PC. It also has proven to be extremely popular among gamers with over 250,000 concurrent players on Steam shortly after its release. The game tells the story of two writers who get stuck in, and then try to escape from, a weird Matrix-like machine that turns their ideas into digital worlds. It has a really amazing ending and is likely to be on many “Best of 2025" lists come this winter.

Of course, there are plenty of video game movies that have been announced and yet to be made. So it remains to be seen if films based on Split Fiction or even It Takes Two actually ever happen.

