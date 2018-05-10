Leland Goodman is an artist at Titmouse (Metalocalypse, Avatar’s intro), but she also has a very special side-project: a fashion zine based on Splatoon.



You can see some images from that book, along with some of her other work, below. And you can see more of Leland’s stuff at her personal site.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

OTHER WORK

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

