The passing of Britain’s long-reigning monarch has made the internet a curious place over the last 24 hours, as every brand on earth Says Something, and the rest of the world goes between mourning an important historical figure, metaphorically spitting on a colonialist grave, or shitposting themselves a path straight to hell. Splatoon players, its seems, are firmly in the last category of Terminally Online Posters.

The newest post-apocalyptic squid-shoot-octopus game, which released this Friday for Nintendo Switch consoles, features one of gaming’s coolest lobbies. Initially introduced in the era of the Wii U, which was a console that doubled as a tablet, the series lets players draw anything they want into the game. Splatoon will then show the art in a bubble above the player, and sometimes make the drawings appear like graffiti around the plaza. And, because the games constantly refresh what they depict, you see something different pretty much anytime you log in.

Every so often, though, a specific thing will sweep through the playerbase. Often it’s memes, like people boasting that they’re gay as hell and you should be too. Sometimes it’s heartwarming: once, the playerbase rallied against jerks. Splatoon 3 appears to have in-jokes of its own already, with many opting to call the game Spoon 3. There’s also a notable number of Among Us beans.

But with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, we’ve got a World Event that many people were bound to comment on in one way or another. Upon logging in this morning, I personally saw a handful of players announcing the queen’s death or remarking on what she might have thought about the game. RIP to anyone who found out about the news by tuning into a Nintendo game. Many are of course crude, but the game hasn’t been out for very long. Give it a day and I suspect we’ll start seeing hyperrealistic art in no time.



Hilariously, the posts are common enough that some are claiming that the very first thing they saw upon logging in were posts about Queen Elizabeth. Welp.