Splatoon 2’s Octo Expansion is live now for Switch. For anyone who enjoyed the original campaign, this one seems to take some of the game’s fun mechanics and turn them into focused Mario-style levels. Play as the new “Agent 8” through 80 in single-player missions and unlock the choice to play as a male or female Octoling in multiplayer too. Some of these missions eventually get really tough. Here’s a look at the Octo Expansion’s character creator and gameplay of the first few levels.