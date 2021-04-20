Spiritfarer Celebrates 500K Copies Sold With A Free Update

Image : Thunder Lotus

Spiritfarer, the “cozy management game about dying,” has sold more than half a million copies worldwide. In celebration of this impressive milestone, developer Thunder Lotus is releasing The Lily Update, adding a new butterfly spirit to the game to help flesh out the story of main character Stella.

Advertisement

It’s a small but significant update, the first of three free updates planned for the game in 2021. The Lily Update introduces Lily, a purple butterfly spirit who guides Stella through a series of scenes that reveal more about her story. The update also brings improvements to local co-op play and bug fixes, but mainly it’s about the purple butterfly person in the trailer below.

The Lily Update will be available today across all platforms.