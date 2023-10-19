How To Unlock Fast Travel In Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2’s New York city sandbox is bigger than ever, with the addition of Queens and Brooklyn taking the superheroes across the East River for the first time in the series. Fortunately, the game’s fast-travel feature is super quick and more convenient than ever. Here’s how to unlock it.



Fast travel works a little differently in Spider-Man 2 than in past games. 2018’s Spider-Man required you to complete a certain mission first and visit the locations in question before being able to fast travel to them. Spider-Man: Miles Morales similarly gated fast travel behind a certain amount of progression in the main story. Spider-Man 2 lets you fast travel almost from the very beginning.



Advertisement

Pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

Advertisement

To unlock it, all you have to do is reach the second node in the District Progres meter for the respective region of the map. That’s achieved by completing side-missions like Prowler Stashes and acquiring collectibles like Spider-Bots. Once you get the little city skyscraper icon with the green arrows filled in, you can fast travel to any point in that section of the map.



The system is so quick and seamless that if you’re already swinging or flying with your wingsuit your momentum will continue on in the new location. The whole thing only takes a few seconds and makes hopscotching across the sprawling map painless, especially when you’re trying to complete a specific mission or max out the remaining progress meter for each district.



Advertisement

Still, it can take a bit of time to complete all of the tasks necessary to reach the fast-travel unlock in each area, so the smartest way to go about doing it is to first prioritize a few key parts of the map. Midtown is the most central, and worth unlocking first. Williamsburg, Downtown Queens, and Harlem are also worth prioritizing. But don’t rely on fast travel too much. Spider-Man 2 is still at its best when you’re swinging down big boulevards and exploring the massive city for yourself.