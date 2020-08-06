Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
Filed to:spelunky
spelunkyspelunky 2playstation 4pckotakucoremetapost
1
Save
Image: Sony

Spelunky 2 is coming out on September 15. That’s very soon! The release date was announced as part of Sony’s State of Play event today, alongside online multiplayer for the sequel to one of the most revered roguelikes of all time.

Advertisement
Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

All Three Hitman Games Will Be Playable In VR

World of Warcraft Adds NPC Memorial Honoring Twitch Streamer Reckful

World Of Warcraft Classic: Maybe You Can't Go Home Again

Here's How Bugsnax Plays

DISCUSSION