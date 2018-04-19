At Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park, tulips are in bloom. To celebrate its Tulip Festival, the flowers are even emblazoned on corny dogs.
The batter isn’t corn-based like in the States, but is more akin to pancake or waffle batter.
I’d never thought about putting designs on corn dogs before! Good thing this theme park has—and isn’t stopping at flowers.
