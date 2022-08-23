A new trailer for the steampunk action game Lies of P was revealed today at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase. We finally got our first decent look at what the in-game combat looks like, and the terrifying puppet enemies that Pinocchio will face.



Lies of P is a Souls-like game based on the story of Pinocchio. You play as a mechanized puppet who seeks his maker Geppetto in an abandoned city filled with murderous puppets. The city of Krat invented the puppets to replace human labor, but they eventually rebelled against their makers. While the gameplay and the aesthetics seem to take inspiration from Dark Souls, the city of Krat reminds me of the plague-ridden Dunwall from Dishonored. The game is being developed by Round 8 Studio, which previously created the MMORPG Blessed Unleashed. Lies of P will be the developers’ first single-player title.

The most eye-catching aspect of the gameplay is Pinnochio’s left arm. Since he’s a doll, you’re able to modify him for different gameplay effects. For example, he can use his arm as a grappling hook, a flamethrower, and an electricity weapon. While it’s possible to fight enemies using only Pinocchio’s left arm, the developers don’t recommend it.

The weapons themselves can be disassembled into the blade and the hilt, and altering the latter changes the attack animation. The official Twitter boasts of 30 different weapons and 100 different “combinations,” and not all of these differences will be mechanical. The developers suggest finding a balance between “style and substance.”

The Steam page also mentions that Pinocchio can be customized for non-combat actions, such as breaking down a door. And true to its original inspiration, Lies features a mechanic where Pinocchio will accumulate Humanity points by lying. These points will affect how the story ends.

Geoff Keighley confirmed that Lies of P will be available on Game Pass upon release. The game’s inclusion on Xbox’s subscription service was previously leaked a few days ago via Morse code, but this is the first time we’ve gotten official confirmation. Gamescom attendees can play the game’s demo at the Xbox booth.