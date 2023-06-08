During Summer Game Fest, host Geoff Keighley debuted a new Lies of P trailer that came with some gorgeous classic music. There was a treat in it, though: the Bloodborne-inspired Soulslike is not only coming to most platforms on September 19. But you can play the action RPG right now if you wanted to.
