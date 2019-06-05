You’ll soon be able to transfer your Destiny 2 progress between multiple platforms: Xbox, PC, and the streaming service Google Stadia, on which the popular loot shooter will launch this fall. PlayStation 4 remains up in the air.



Right now, switching from console to PC for Destiny 2 means starting from scratch, as there’s no way to transfer your characters or progress. But this morning, data-miners discovered an image with “cross-save” on it, getting fans’ hopes up that Bungie’s online shooter will allow players to move characters across platforms soon. It’s true, and it will be announced tomorrow during a Bungie livestream at 1pm ET.



We’ve heard all this from four people familiar with Bungie’s plans, two of whom confirmed that Bungie will announce cross-save tomorrow during its Destiny 2 livestream. Those two also said the company wasn’t yet sure whether PS4 would be part of it. (Sony didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Google Stadia will definitely be part of this, though. What we’ve heard from five sources, a combination of plugged-in tipsters and developers, is that Destiny 2 will be one of the big games available on Google’s new streaming platform. (We also expect Ghost Recon Breakpoint and a few other big games to get announced for Stadia.)



If Stadia works as promised, players will be able to load up a Google Chrome browser and jump into Destiny 2 on any computer or device that supports the service. We don’t yet know how much Stadia’s services will cost, but we’ll find all that out tomorrow. (What I’ve heard suggests some combination of subscription and a la carte pricing.)

Google is holding a press conference to detail Stadia games and other details tomorrow at 12pm ET, while Bungie will hold a livestream to talk about the future of Destiny 2 an hour later. We can expect to see this news detailed at both conferences. We can also expect the developers at Bungie to lay out their future for Destiny 2, which includes the recently leaked Shadowkeep expansion.