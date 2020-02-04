Sony says it has shipped a total 108.9 million PS4s worldwide as of December 2019. Sales were down 20 percent in the last quarter due to lower PS4 console and game sales, which Sony attributed to the PS5 announcement and the PS4 being in its seventh year.
98
Save
Sony says it has shipped a total 108.9 million PS4s worldwide as of December 2019. Sales were down 20 percent in the last quarter due to lower PS4 console and game sales, which Sony attributed to the PS5 announcement and the PS4 being in its seventh year.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.