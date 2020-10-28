Sony announced that 1.5 million PlayStation 4s were shipped during the financial period ending on September 30. That brings the total number for the console to over 113.5 million, making the PS4 Sony’s second most successful one and coming in behind the PS2's staggering 155 million number.
Sony announced that 1.5 million PlayStation 4s were shipped during the financial period ending on September 30. That brings the total number for the console to over 113.5 million, making the PS4 Sony’s second most successful one and coming in behind the PS2's staggering 155 million number.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
More from Kotaku
DISCUSSION