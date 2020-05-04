Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

SonicFox Got Not One But Two New Fursuits

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:SonicFox
SonicFoxFighting game communityfighting games
Save
Illustration for article titled SonicFox Got Not One But Two New Fursuits
Photo: Yami

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean has made a name for themselves as a fighting game great. Back in 2018, Kotaku first profiled the competitor who has become famous for their excellent play and their now iconic fursuit. SonicFox is adding not one but two new suits to their line-up of fur-covered wear.

Advertisement

As Inven Global reports, full-time fursuit designer Yami has revealed the new fursuits. The revamped iconic blue suit is joined by a new red and black one. Both turned out really well!

Advertisement

Both also have an array of features.

Taking the blue suit for a spin:

Advertisement

Yami tells Inven that he worked on the first SonicFox suit, but took a fresh approach for these latest ones.

“We wanted to go with a different style, so we had a lot of trials and errors, refining the work to get right where we wanted,” Yami told Inven. “All in all, it was a great way to showcase improvement since I made the last suit of theirs.”

Advertisement

For more, follow Yami and SonicFox on Twitter.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Best Video Game Art Book

Chinese Exoskeleton Is Basically Death Stranding Cosplay

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

A NSFW Cosplay Tribute To Shadow Of The Colossus