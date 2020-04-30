Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:famicase
famicasejapanfamicomartkotaku core
3
3

It is time, as it is around this time every year, for Japanese game store Meteor to hold their Famicase exhibition, where artists from all around the world are invited to create cartridge art for non-existent video games.

Advertisement

This is one of my favourite parts of this job, because I’ve somehow managed to write this post every year for the last 13 years, and every time it just makes me so happy, because these carts are all funny and beautiful and amazing.

About the only downside this year is that, because of all this, there won’t be an actual in-store exhibition, so the only way anyone (and not just you guys) will get to see these cartridges is in Meteor’s online gallery.

Advertisement

I’ve included some of my faves below, but you can check out the whole gallery at Meteor’s site.

Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Illustration for article titled Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

How To Spy On Your Animal Crossing Town

Please Enjoy Probably The Last Cosplay Show Gallery For 2020

Ask Dr. NerdLove: Should I Move To Canada For A Boyfriend I've Never Met?

I'm Playing Animal Crossing Wrong, And It's Good, Actually