Someone Recreated The Entire First Act Of Hamilton In Animal Crossing

Hamilton is one of the most popular musicals in the world. Animal Crossing is one of the most popular games around right now. I guess it only makes sense that someone would combine them, but I didn’t expect it to be so damn good.

Somehow, all of us at Kotaku missed this when creator Guitar_Knight14 dropped it on YouTube back in December. Luckily, Kotaku’s own U ncle Fahey shared the video with me so that I can now share it with you.

At the start of the video, I was just laughing at the novelty of it. But as the musical went on, I became more and more impressed by the attention to detail, t he way the camera moves around to add more excitement to scenes, and the clever use of emotes and in-game items.

As the video went on I started getting excited to see how Guitar_Knight14 would pull of the next upcoming song. I’m not even a huge fan of Hamilton and I still ended up watching a lot more of this than I expected while putting this post together.

Guitar_Knight14 has also uploaded some videos explaining how they put this whole thing together if you are curious about that.

