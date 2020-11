Screenshot : Gabriel Salas

Taking as many cues from the soothing Rilakkuma and Kaoru as it does Nintendo’s big series, this teaser hints at a better world, where every time I turn Netflix on I’m asked if I want to keep watching an Animal Crossing series, and I get to say yes.



Made throughout the course of the year, it was directed by Gabriel Salas, with animation by Jaime Mora, storyboards by Ale Currasco and music by Camila Asencio.